2017 CAMS Australian Off Road Championship        Mildura - Apr 7-9    |    Finke - June 9-11    |    Waikerie - July 21-23                  

2017 ARB Off Road Racing Series         Griffith - March 17-19     |     Sea Lake - June 9-11     |     Goondiwindi - Aug 11-13     |     Millicent - Sept 22-23

Goondiwindi Now on YouTube
Friday, 23 December 2016


2017 Dirtcomp Calendars Coming Soon
Sunday, 11 December 2016
The highly anticipated 2017 Dirtcomp Magazine Wall Calendars are at the printers and destined for subscribers...
Colborne wins at Federal
Wednesday, 07 December 2016
With over 75 events on the calendar spread across 11 months, the 2016 Australian off road racing season has b...
AORC to be Managed by CAMS in 2017
Wednesday, 07 December 2016
The Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) has confirmed it will oversee the management of the CAMS Au...
Powertech Industries Short Course Day 1... Chapman, Colborne, McKenzie
Saturday, 03 December 2016
The Powertech Industries Short Course, held this weekend at the Chapman family property at Federal on the Que...
Nikiforoff Snr Wins Ray Vestey Memorial
Tuesday, 29 November 2016
David Nikiforoff with his young daughter Olivia took out this year’s Ray Vestey Memorial in their Prolite b...
Coombe wins David Larter Memorial
Tuesday, 29 November 2016
A field of 15 cars greeted the start line for the annual David Larter Memorial Day Night Enduro hosted by the...
Big day at Colo Motorsport Park
Saturday, 26 November 2016
It was a great turn out at the recent Colo Park Driver Training day with around twenty people enrolled in the...
David Horsley's Baja 1000
Friday, 25 November 2016
As the Australian off road racing season winds down for the year, some extremely fortunate Australian’s are...
Special offer from PMD
Monday, 21 November 2016
In line with the change of apparel requirements for 2017, PMD Race Products have secured a deal with their FI...
Victoria to Celebrate
Thursday, 17 November 2016
The Victorian Off Road Championship and Mallee Shield Interclub Challenge competitors will celebrate their 20...
Goondiwindi TV Dates Announced
Thursday, 17 November 2016
The ARB Off Road Racing Series and the team from Adventure Set Productions are excited to announce the third ...
Rockliff Takes His 7th Enduro
Sunday, 06 November 2016
Scott Rockliff has secured his 7th outright victory at the 2016 North West Off Road ARB Accessories Tas Sand ...
44th Annual Tas Sand Enduro
Friday, 04 November 2016
This weekend the final round of the Tasmanian Off Road Racing Series rolls into St Helens for the North West ...

Trik

Upcoming Events

Fri Mar 17
ARB Griffith 400
RSS FeedSubscribe to RSS Feed